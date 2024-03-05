Essential guide to shows, gigs and comedy in Harrogate this weekend and rest of the month in March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday, March 7:

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd at Ripon Grammar School

Runs to March 8. Tickets from 01765 602647.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March 9: Harrogate Theatre Choir at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

Most Popular

Thursday, March 7, 7.30pm:

A Midsummer Nights Dream Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 8, 9pm:

Live music with Pat Fulgoni’s Blues Experince at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sights and Sounds of Ripon events at the city’s cathedral, library and the Workhouse, Prison and Police and Courthouse museums.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir perform The Sound of Musicals to fundraise for Boroughbridge Community Charity at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers + koto player Michael Graham and LJ English, performer of enka songs, present an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9, 3.30pm:

Diversity – Supernova Matinee at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Gerry Jablonski and his Electric Band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:

Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

The Epic of Everest film with live score by Frame Ensemble at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Concerts presents a recital from Beth Taylor, Scottish Mezzo-Soprano, with Julius Drake, Piano, at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Rocks (12A/UK) at the Odeon.

Non members a welcome.

Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm:

Miles Jupp – On I Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 14, 7pm:

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Charity Concert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 15, 6.30pm-10pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEAM Light Festival – free to access with light installations and soundscapes in Harrogate town centre.

Runs to March 16.

Friday, March 15, 7pm:

Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:

The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 20, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Johnny Campbell at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 22, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 9pm:

Pop Punk Goes 80s charity night at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society perform Gabriel Faure’s Requiem at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 30, 7pm:

Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.

Saturday, April 6, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm: