Essential guide to shows, gigs and comedy in Harrogate this weekend and rest of the month in March
Thursday, March 7:
Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd at Ripon Grammar School
Runs to March 8. Tickets from 01765 602647.
Thursday, March 7, 7.30pm:
A Midsummer Nights Dream Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, March 8, 9pm:
Live music with Pat Fulgoni’s Blues Experince at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9:
Sights and Sounds of Ripon events at the city’s cathedral, library and the Workhouse, Prison and Police and Courthouse museums.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Theatre Choir perform The Sound of Musicals to fundraise for Boroughbridge Community Charity at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers + koto player Michael Graham and LJ English, performer of enka songs, present an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9, 3.30pm:
Diversity – Supernova Matinee at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Live music with Gerry Jablonski and his Electric Band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:
Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
The Epic of Everest film with live score by Frame Ensemble at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents a recital from Beth Taylor, Scottish Mezzo-Soprano, with Julius Drake, Piano, at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Rocks (12A/UK) at the Odeon.
Non members a welcome.
Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm:
Miles Jupp – On I Bang at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, March 14, 7pm:
Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Charity Concert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove, Harrogate.
Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:
Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, March 15, 6.30pm-10pm:
BEAM Light Festival – free to access with light installations and soundscapes in Harrogate town centre.
Runs to March 16.
Friday, March 15, 7pm:
Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:
Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.
Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:
The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 20, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Johnny Campbell at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 22, 8pm:
The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 23, 9pm:
Pop Punk Goes 80s charity night at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm:
Knaresborough Choral Society perform Gabriel Faure’s Requiem at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 30, 7pm:
Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.
Saturday, April 6, 9pm:
Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.
Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:
An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.