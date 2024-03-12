Essential guide to shows, gig,. comedy and events in Harrogate and district March and April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, March 14-April:

For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 14, 7pm:

March 15: Chris Helme at Rooster's, Harrogate.

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Charity Concert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 15, 6.30pm-10pm:

BEAM Light Festival – free to access with light installations and soundscapes in Harrogate town centre. Runs to March 16.

Friday, March 15, 7pm:

Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

Saturday, March 16, 12pm:

Book signing with Wes Markin (The Graveyard Killings) at Castlegate Books, 13 Market Place, Knaresborough.

Sunday, March 17, 6pm:

Live music with Martyn Roper at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:

The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 20-23, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Phoenix Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 2.30pm.

Wednesday, March 20, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Johnny Campbell at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 22, 8pm:

The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 9pm:

Pop Punk Goes 80s charity night at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society perform Gabriel Faure’s Requiem at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 24, 11am:

Prize-winning pianist Clare Hammond performs Romantic works for piano at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Saturday, March 30, 7pm:

Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.

Saturday, April 6, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.

Thursday, April 11, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North returns to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with TED-style talks designed to challenge your perceptions and change your life for the better.

Sunday, April 14, 11am

Virtuoso violinist Hyeyoon Park performs with pianist Zlata Chochieva at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm: