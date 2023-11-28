Essential guide to shows and events this weekend in the Harrogate district and in December
Thursday, November 16-December 22:
Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.
Thursday, November 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy show hosted by Mickey P Kerr at The Sample Room, Rooster’s Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Sold out.
Thursday, November 30-Monday, December 3:
Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Friday, December 1, 10pm:
Rock, pop, indie covers with The Auzurals at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, December 1, 7.30pm:
Comedy from Alun Cochrane, Foxdog Studios, Dave Chawner and MC Carl Jones at The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club, Knaresborough.
Friday, December 1, 7pm:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol on tour until December 30 starting at Tockwith Village Hall. Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Northern Voices choir’s Christmas concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 at the door.
Saturday, December 2, 10pm:
Progressive rock from Oscilantern plus Hell Fire Jack at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).
Sunday, December 3, 4-6pm:
Trackside Sessions’ Local Folk Showcase with Rufus Beckett and Steamtown at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Monday, December 4, 1pm:
Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux and Joseph Havlat play music for violin and piano by Schubert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate. Tickets £10 on the door.
Tuesday, December 5, 7.30pm:
Whitney Queen of the Night 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, December 6, 7.30pm:
Grayson Perry – A Show All About You at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 7, 7.30pm:
The Rocket Man 2023 – A Tribute to Elton John at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 8, 7.30pm:
The Bootleg Beatles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 9, 7pm:
An Evening with ‘Dolly Parton’ at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 9, 4.30pm:
Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band Christmas Concert at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.
Tickets £8 including mince pies & mulled wine, from Pateley Pharmacy or on the door.
Sunday, December 10,11am:
Christmas Fair at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate in the Parish Hall, with stalls selling gifts, crafts, an art exhibition, kids activities and food and drink. Free entry.
Sunday, December 10, 4pm:
Christmas family movie screening of Elf at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate. Free but please book via email [email protected] to reserve a place
Sunday, December 10, 7.30pm:
The Carpenters Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Blind Ambition (12A | Australia/Zimbabwe | Subtitled) at Harrogate Odeon, including pre-Christmas Social. Entry £6 on the door or book online in advance.
Friday, December 15, 7.30pm:
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 15-Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:
Gravest Fears: Two Ghost Stories by M R James at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:
Down for the Count Orchestra presents Swing Into Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 23, 6.00pm:
Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.