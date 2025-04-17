Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to late April 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, April 17-26:

Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.

Thursday, April 17-October 5:

April 19: Hyena Lounge Comedy at Harrogate Theatre.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 17, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 17, 9pm:

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 17, 2.30pm:

Story Time series presents A Big Egg at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre.

Friday, April 18, 9pm:

Live music with The Echoes covers band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 19, 3pm:

Acoustic music with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 19, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Status quo tribute band Status Faux at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Pay on the door or book online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/north-yorkshire/bilton-club/status-faux/e-qdbarv

Saturday, April 19, 8pm:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Mick Ferry, Anna Thomas and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 19, 9pm:

Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 19, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Cinelli Brothers plus Freddie Cleary at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, April 20, 8pm:

Live music with Dead Freedom at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 23, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Kaleb Cooper at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Omid Djalili presents Namaste at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Ria Lina, Al Stevenson and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 24-26:

Badapple Theatre present popular WW1 play The Thankful Village live music performed by its writer Kate Bramley at York Theatre Royal studio.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Havers – Talking B*ll*cks at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 25, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 27, noon:

The Story Craft Theatre presents favourite fairytales for children on the restaurant lawn at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Steeleye Span In Concert – The Green Man Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George (George Michael) at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

Guenther Steiner Meet and Greet with interviewer James Hogg at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 30- May 1, 10.30am:

Pirates Love Underpants at Harrogate Theatre. Also 1.30pm.

Wednesday, April 30-May 3, 2pm:

Concord Theatricals Ltd presents One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 7.45p.

Thursday, May 1, 7.30pm:

Gary Stewart Presents Paul Simon’s Graceland at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 2, 7.30pm:

Julian Clary – A Fistful of Clary at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 2, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Eddie Brimson, Don Biswas, Dee Allum and Sully O'Sullivan at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, May 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, May 3-October 11, 11am:

Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 3, 9pm:

Live music with Leeds’ death metal band Pteroglyph plus Surya (8085 Revolt) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 3, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Story – Barry Steele at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions’ 7th Anniversary event with Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Richard Herring – Can I Have My Ball Back? at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 8, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris O’Connell presents And Finally… Phil Collins at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 8, 7.15pm:

Launch of Cuore Chamber Orchestra with compere actor Freddie Fox at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.45pm:

Ben Fensome presents Buff at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 9, 7.30pm:

The ‘greatest poetry show in history’ with Brian Bilston and Henry Normal at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 10, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Fiona Allen, Finlay Christie, Bethany Black and Phil Walker at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, May 11, 6pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylormania, the Ultimate Taylor Swift Eras tribute concert, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 11, 7.45pm:

Shakespeare’s Mistress – Louise Jameson at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Sir Ian Botham at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.45pm:

Yolanda Mercy’s Failure Project at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, May 14, 7.30pm:

Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford presents Emergence Triple Bill 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.