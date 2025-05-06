Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to May 2025.

Thursday, May 8-June 14:

Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 1-October 5:

May 10: Hyena Lounge Comedy, Harrogate Theatre.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 8pm:

Stronger Together Fundraising Concert with Gareth Taylor (Queen Extravaganza), Adam Westerman (Nirvana Epic), Pete Oliver Band and more at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.30pm:

Chris O’Connell presents And Finally…Phil Collins at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 8, 7.15pm:

Launch of Cuore Chamber Orchestra with compere actor Freddie Fox at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.45pm:

Ben Fensome presents Buff at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 10, 10pm:

Live music with Hobo Chic at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, May 9, 9pm:

Live music with Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 9, 8.30pm:

Live music from MFOR at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, May 9, 7.30pm:

The ‘greatest poetry show in history’ with Brian Bilston and Henry Normal at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 11, 3pm:

Acoustic live music with covers duo Charlie + Sam at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 10, 8pm:

Launch of new country music anthems night Kickin’ It Country at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 10, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Fiona Allen, Finlay Christie, Bethany Black and Phil Walker at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, May 11, 9pm:

Live music with Big Joe Bones at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 11, 6pm:

Taylormania, the Ultimate Taylor Swift Eras tribute concert, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 11, 7.45pm:

Shakespeare’s Mistress – Louise Jameson at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Sir Ian Botham at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, May 13, 7.45pm:

Yolanda Mercy’s Failure Project at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, May 14-17, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, May 14, 7.30pm:

Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford presents Emergence Triple Bill 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7pm:

Harrogate & District Soroptimists presents An Evening with Caroline Hawley BBC TV Personality and Expert Auctioneer at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7.30pm:

Pinch Punch presents Locomotive for Murder – The Improvised Whodunnit at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 17, 8.30pm:

Live ska, punk, New Wave with Chequered Past at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22-23, 7.30pm:

A Medieval Murder Mystery Play at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon.

Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Glitterbomb Dancers present PopOdyssey inspired by Homer at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22, 10pm:

A Ride Owt with ex-British Championship winner and professional motorcyclist James Whitham for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Grantley Hall, Ripon.

Friday, May 23, 7.30pm:

Live stadium rock covers with Platinum at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, May 23, 7.45pm:

Comedian Matt Price: Raging Bill at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 24, 7pm:

Live music with Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, Ripon. Tickets from the village hall.

Saturday, May 24-25, 1pm:

There’s a Monster In Your Show at Harrogate Theatre. Also 3pm.

Wednesday, May 28-31, 2.30pm:

Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29, 11am:

Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.

Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Rory Bremner – Making an Impression at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:

A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.