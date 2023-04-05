Essential guide to Harrogate events and concerts not to miss in April 2023
Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss in April 2023.
Thursday, April 6, 7.45pm:
Police Cops: Badass Be Thy Name at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, April 6, 8.00pm:
Gordon Buchanan – 30 Years in the Wild – Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, April 7, 9.00pm:
Live music with The Mauraders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, April 7, 8.00pm:
Frazer Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, April 7, 3.00pm:
Live in the Lounge with musician Biz Denton at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 8, 4.00pm-Midnight:
Kipfest Charity gig for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Alzheimers with Hot Sauce, Biz Denton and Robbie Miller at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, April 9, 3.00pm:
Indie rock music covers with The Yum at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, April 12 -Saturday, April 15, 2.00pm & 7.45pm:
Mindgame by Anthony Horowitz at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, April 13, 7.30pm:
Vacation Chamber Orchestras Easter Concert 2023 with programme including Mozart, Dukas, Richard Shephard and more at St John's Church, Sharow.
Thursday, April 13, 10.00am-1.30pm:
Open Day Tours at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, April 14, 10.00pm:
Live covers with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, April 14, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Music presents Legends of Mowtown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, April 15, 3.00pm:
Live acoustic music Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 15, 1.00pm & 5.00pm:
Sing-a-long-a Encanto at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, April 15, 7.00pm:
Ripley Live Music presents Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, April 15, 7.30pm:
Silent Disco featuring DJ Rory Hoy at St. Roberts Club on Robert Street, Harrogate. Free entry.
Saturday, April 15, 8.00pm:
Ripon Live presents Benji & The Excess at the Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/567544
Tuesday, April 18, Various Times:
Northern Ballet – Ugly Duckling at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, April 18, 7.30pm:
Tracy Borman – How To Be A Good Monarch. Royal Historian, broadcaster and Chief Curator of The Tower of London, Tracy Borman takes us on a tour of 1000 years of the British monarchy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm:
The Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22, Various Times:
Happy Place at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, April 21, 7.30pm:
Sara Pascoe – Success Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm:
Test Match Special Live – The Ashes with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 22:
In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 22:
Spring Exhibition: Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Music presents live music with Ollie West & The Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.