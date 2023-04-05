Essential guide to Harrogate events and concerts not to miss in April 2023

Thursday, April 6, 7.45pm:

Police Cops: Badass Be Thy Name at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, April 6, 8.00pm:

Sara Pascoe – Success Story comes to the Royal Hall, Harrogate Friday, April 21.

Most Popular

Gordon Buchanan – 30 Years in the Wild – Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 7, 9.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with The Mauraders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, April 7, 8.00pm:

Frazer Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 7, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live in the Lounge with musician Biz Denton at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 8, 4.00pm-Midnight:

Kipfest Charity gig for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Alzheimers with Hot Sauce, Biz Denton and Robbie Miller at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 9, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indie rock music covers with The Yum at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 12 -Saturday, April 15, 2.00pm & 7.45pm:

Mindgame by Anthony Horowitz at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, April 13, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacation Chamber Orchestras Easter Concert 2023 with programme including Mozart, Dukas, Richard Shephard and more at St John's Church, Sharow.

Thursday, April 13, 10.00am-1.30pm:

Open Day Tours at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 14, 10.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live covers with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, April 14, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Legends of Mowtown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 15, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live acoustic music Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 15, 1.00pm & 5.00pm:

Sing-a-long-a Encanto at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 15, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley Live Music presents Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, April 15, 7.30pm:

Silent Disco featuring DJ Rory Hoy at St. Roberts Club on Robert Street, Harrogate. Free entry.

Saturday, April 15, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Live presents Benji & The Excess at the Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/567544

Tuesday, April 18, Various Times:

Northern Ballet – Ugly Duckling at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Borman – How To Be A Good Monarch. Royal Historian, broadcaster and Chief Curator of The Tower of London, Tracy Borman takes us on a tour of 1000 years of the British monarchy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22, Various Times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Place at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, April 21, 7.30pm:

Sara Pascoe – Success Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Test Match Special Live – The Ashes with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring Exhibition: Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm: