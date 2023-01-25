Essential guide to events and shows not to miss this month in the Harrogate district
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in January and February 2023.
Daily until Saturday, January 28:
Knaresborough Players present family pantomime The Snow Queen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, January 27, 7.30pm:
Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk Club presents Caramba, a multi-cultural trio playing world music, at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon.
Friday, January 27, 9.00pm:
Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:
The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:
Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra with conductor Xenophon Kelsey MBE at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Includes Strauss, Sibelius, Bartok and Mozart.
Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:
Adele: Hometown Glory with Natalie Black at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, January 29, 11.00am:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Sunday Series with pianist Ashley Wass at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:
Jason Fox – Life at the Limit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Little Wander in association with PBJ Management present Mike Wozniak “Zuza” at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 3, 8.00pm:
Ripley Live presents soulful singer/keyboardist Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Wednesday, February 8-Saturday, February 11, 7.45pm:
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Arsonists (Beaton) at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 9, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with three guest speakers.
More information at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/
Friday, February 10, 7.30pm:
GM Live - The Ultimate tribute to George Michael at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 10, 7.00pm:
Harrogate Hospital Community Charity Art Exhibition at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.
Plus raffle and silent disco.
Friday, February 10,8.00pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) at Henshaw's Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.
Tickets from www.harrogatefolk.com
Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:
A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Monday, February 13, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents The Piatti String Quartet and Michael Collins (clarinet) performing Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Monday, February 13-Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm:
The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm:
Henry Blofeld – My Dear Old Things at Harrogate Theatre.