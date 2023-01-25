Essential guide to events and shows not to miss this month in the Harrogate district

Daily until Saturday, January 28:

Knaresborough Players present family pantomime The Snow Queen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:

The Classic Rock Show is to come to the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, January 30.

Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk Club presents Caramba, a multi-cultural trio playing world music, at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon.

Friday, January 27, 9.00pm:

Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:

The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:

Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:

Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra with conductor Xenophon Kelsey MBE at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Includes Strauss, Sibelius, Bartok and Mozart.

Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:

Adele: Hometown Glory with Natalie Black at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, January 29, 11.00am:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Sunday Series with pianist Ashley Wass at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:

Jason Fox – Life at the Limit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Little Wander in association with PBJ Management present Mike Wozniak “Zuza” at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, February 3, 8.00pm:

Ripley Live presents soulful singer/keyboardist Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, February 8-Saturday, February 11, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Arsonists (Beaton) at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 9, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with three guest speakers.

More information at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

Friday, February 10, 7.30pm:

GM Live - The Ultimate tribute to George Michael at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, February 10, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Hospital Community Charity Art Exhibition at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.

Plus raffle and silent disco.

Friday, February 10,8.00pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) at Henshaw's Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.

Tickets from www.harrogatefolk.com

Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:

A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Monday, February 13, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents The Piatti String Quartet and Michael Collins (clarinet) performing Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, February 13-Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm:

The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm: