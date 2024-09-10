Essential guide for things to do in Harrogate district this weekend in September 2024

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th Sep 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 14:41 BST
Feel like going out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for Septembe

Until September 28:

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until September 29:

September 12: Berwins Salon North, Harrogate.placeholder image
September 12: Berwins Salon North, Harrogate.

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until September 30:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aesthetica presents Power and Identity - Five films by five female filmmakers at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until October 31:

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North with Suzanne Heywood, Philip Ball and Andy Stanton at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Friday, September 13, 9pm:

Live music with Halfhand Hoodoo at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 15, 3pm:

Live music with Sons of Robin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 15, 9pm:

Classic heavy rock from Overgoat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 20, 7-9pm:

Style Workshop with LouLou Storey at Horticap, Bluecoat Wood, Otley Road, Harrogate.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Friday, September 27:

Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Friday October 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, October 19, 7pm:

Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 6pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 10am:

The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.

Sunday, October 13, 7pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25,7pm:

RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.

Related topics:Harrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice