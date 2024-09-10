Essential guide for things to do in Harrogate district this weekend in September 2024
Until September 28:
Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until September 30:
Aesthetica presents Power and Identity - Five films by five female filmmakers at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until October 31:
Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 12, 9pm:
Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:
Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North with Suzanne Heywood, Philip Ball and Andy Stanton at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.
Friday, September 13, 9pm:
Live music with Halfhand Hoodoo at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 14, 7pm:
The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:
Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, September 15, 3pm:
Live music with Sons of Robin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, September 15, 9pm:
Classic heavy rock from Overgoat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:
PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:
Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.
Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:
An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, September 20, 7-9pm:
Style Workshop with LouLou Storey at Horticap, Bluecoat Wood, Otley Road, Harrogate.
Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:
Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 21, 1pm:
Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.
Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:
Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:
Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Friday, September 27:
Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Friday October 4, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, October 19, 7pm:
Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 11, 6pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 12, 8pm:
Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 12, 10am:
The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.
Sunday, October 13, 7pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 25,7pm:
RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.