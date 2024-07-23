Essential guide for shows, gigs and comedy events in Harrogate district July and August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thinking of going to a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening over the next seven days and into early August.

Until August 11:

Explore Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal through the eyes of one of the north's leading landscape artists this summer. 'A Landscape Painter's Perspective' is a new art exhibition by Peter M. Hicks.

The exhibition is open daily in Fountains Mill and the Tabernacle by Studley Lake in the Water Garden.

July 25-July 27. Get Wed at Harrogate Theatre.

Throughout the school holidays:

Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water garden/events for a full timetable and more information.

Until August 31:

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 25-July 27, 7.30pm:

Thursday, July 25, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 26, 9pm:

Live music with The Bonnie Mac Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 26-Sunday, July 29:

Deer Shed Festival, Baldersby Park, Topcliffe. A family-friendly feast of live music, comedy, science, shows, spoken word, sports, literary, theatre, arts, workshops and wellbeing.

Headliners include the Bombay Bicycle Club, CMAT and The Coral.

Saturday, July 27, 6.30pm:

Freedom Performing arts present Applause at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 27, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 28, 3pm:

Live music with Blues Song Collective at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 28, 6pm:

Live music with What The Funk at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 28, 9pm:

Live music with Wild Kev & The Stretchers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, July 29, 9pm:

Jam night hosted by Martin Rose at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 2, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 3, 2pm:

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.#

To August 31, Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm.

Sunday, August 4, 12pm:

Ripon Wilfrid's Folk Club 5th Mini Music Festival with live music in the garden of St Wilfrid's Community Centre, Ripon.

Saturday, August 17, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Bob Harris and Colin Hall discussing the songs the Beatles gave away at at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm: