Essential going out guide for Harrogate area this weekend and January 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Planning to go to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in early 2025.

Until January 19, 2025:

Magical family panto Beauty & The Beast at Harrogate Theatre.

Until January 5, 2025:

Until January 19 - Panto at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture Karl Andre)Until January 19 - Panto at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture Karl Andre)
Until January 19 - Panto at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture Karl Andre)

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, January 2, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, January 3, 9pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live music with The Ashley Sherlock Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 4, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, January 5, 3pm:

Live hard rock covers with Fireball at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, January 5, 9pm:

Live music with the Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, January 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Past Lives (12A|South Korea) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, January 12, 2.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Echo 42 big band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Pay on the door. More info at [email protected]

Wednesday, January 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring The Night of The Hunter (X|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, January 16-25, 2025, 7pm:

Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7.30pm:

New Orleans soul music with Dom Pipkin at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Monday, January 20, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society presents Plan 75 (1 |Japan) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:

Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:

Classical Gold – St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Thursday, January 30, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy Club with Josh Pugh, MC-ed by Mickey P Kerr, at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:

Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, January 30, 7.20pm:

Miles Jupp presents On I Bang tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 31, 7pm:

The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:

Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:

The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:

Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:

Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 8, 2025, 8pm:

The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Wednesday, February 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG|Sweden|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Saturday, February 22, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday March 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring Michael Rennie in The Day The Earth Stood Still (U|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Related topics:HarrogatePlanningHarrogate OdeonHarrogate Theatre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice