Essential going out guide for Harrogate area this weekend and January 2025
Until January 19, 2025:
Magical family panto Beauty & The Beast at Harrogate Theatre.
Until January 5, 2025:
New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, January 2, 9pm:
Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, January 3, 9pm:
Live music with The Ashley Sherlock Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 4, 9pm:
Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, January 5, 3pm:
Live hard rock covers with Fireball at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, January 5, 9pm:
Live music with the Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Monday, January 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Past Lives (12A|South Korea) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Sunday, January 12, 2.30pm:
Echo 42 big band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Pay on the door. More info at [email protected]
Wednesday, January 15, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring The Night of The Hunter (X|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, January 16-25, 2025, 7pm:
Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7.30pm:
New Orleans soul music with Dom Pipkin at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Monday, January 20, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Plan 75 (1 |Japan) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:
Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:
Classical Gold – St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Thursday, January 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Josh Pugh, MC-ed by Mickey P Kerr, at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:
Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, January 30, 7.20pm:
Miles Jupp presents On I Bang tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 31, 7pm:
The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:
Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:
The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:
A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:
Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:
Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 8, 2025, 8pm:
The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Wednesday, February 12, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG|Sweden|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Saturday, February 22, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, March 8, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.
Wednesday March 12, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring Michael Rennie in The Day The Earth Stood Still (U|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
