Essential going out guide for Harrogate area events this weekend and into December 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Until December 24:
Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 21:
108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Until January 5, 2025:
New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.
Friday, November 2, 9pm:
Live music with Scottish-born, award-winning blues/rock guitarist Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, November 22, 7.30pm:
Live music with Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, November 23-24, 10am-4pm:
Harrogate’s renowned ‘singing conductor’ Paul Mirfin's Open House studio at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 23, 7.30pm:
Tom As Usual performs the music of Tom Jones at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 23, 3pm:
Magnificat – Harrogate Choral Society with the National Festival Orchestra conducted by David Lawrence at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.
Sunday, November 24, 6pm:
Live soulful jangle pop from Harrogate band Little Wonder at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, November 24, 9pm:
Live music with Garageland at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, November 27-January 19:
Magical family panto Beauty and the Beast at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, November 27, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Battle of Britain film The King’s Machine at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.
Wednesday, November 27, 7.30pm:
Scummy Mummies – Christmas Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate,
Thursday, November 28, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club presents Seann Walsh, Scott Bennett and Isma Almas at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, November 29, 7.30pm:
Atom Heart Floyd plays the music of Pink Floyd at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 30, 8pm:
Ripley Live presents live music with Kyla Brox at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.
Sunday, December 1, 7.30pm:
An Audience with Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Chinatown (15 | USA) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome.
Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Christmas Carol Concert by Candlelight for Macmillan Cancer Charity at Ripon Cathedral.
Wednesday, December 4, 7.15pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen - David Hockney at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome.
Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:
A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:
Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 7-January 9:
Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, December 7, 6pm:
The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:
Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:
The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 14, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Monday, December 16, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Lunana - A Yak in the Classroom (PG | Bhutan) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome.
Thursday, December 19, 8pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 21, 8pm:
Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 21, 6pm:
Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 30,11am:
Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4,30pm.