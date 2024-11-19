Essential going out guide for Harrogate area events this weekend and into December 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the next few weeks.

Until December 24:

Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 21:

November 23: Harrogate Choral Society at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until January 5, 2025:

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Friday, November 2, 9pm:

Live music with Scottish-born, award-winning blues/rock guitarist Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, November 22, 7.30pm:

Live music with Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 23-24, 10am-4pm:

Harrogate’s renowned ‘singing conductor’ Paul Mirfin's Open House studio at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 23, 7.30pm:

Tom As Usual performs the music of Tom Jones at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 23, 3pm:

Magnificat – Harrogate Choral Society with the National Festival Orchestra conducted by David Lawrence at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 24, 6pm:

Live soulful jangle pop from Harrogate band Little Wonder at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 24, 9pm:

Live music with Garageland at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 27-January 19:

Magical family panto Beauty and the Beast at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, November 27, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Battle of Britain film The King’s Machine at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.

Wednesday, November 27, 7.30pm:

Scummy Mummies – Christmas Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate,

Thursday, November 28, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club presents Seann Walsh, Scott Bennett and Isma Almas at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, November 29, 7.30pm:

Atom Heart Floyd plays the music of Pink Floyd at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 30, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with Kyla Brox at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, December 1, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Chinatown (15 | USA) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Christmas Carol Concert by Candlelight for Macmillan Cancer Charity at Ripon Cathedral.

Wednesday, December 4, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen - David Hockney at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:

A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:

Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7-January 9:

Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 6pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:

Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:

The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Monday, December 16, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Lunana - A Yak in the Classroom (PG | Bhutan) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Thursday, December 19, 8pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 30,11am:

Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4,30pm.