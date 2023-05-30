News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Environmental artist, James Owen Thomas' official gallery opening to showcase artworks using recycled materials

The James Owen Thomas Gallery will celebrate its official opening on the afternoon of Saturday, June 3, following a successful soft opening last December.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:27 BST

James Owen Thomas is known for his passion for the environment and creating artworks out of discarded and recycled materials.

As an ambassador for The Tree Council, Mr Thomas helped to raise awareness of environmental issues, recently unveiling a large piece commissioned for the King’s Coronation for Great British Racing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The artwork was made from recycled jockey silks and other spent horse racing paraphernalia.

James Owen Thomas at work ahead of his new gallery opening.James Owen Thomas at work ahead of his new gallery opening.
James Owen Thomas at work ahead of his new gallery opening.
Most Popular

    Mr Thomas will make a short speech on the importance of the natural environment and the welfare of the other species which inhabit the natural world.

    Also speaking at the event, will be the official representative for His Majesty The King from the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy Office, Prof. David Hill CBE.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On display at the opening will be original collages created by Mr Thomas from recycled materials and a range of his prints will be available..

    There will also be works by guest exhibitors of the Ripon City Photographic Society.

    The event will run from 4pm to 6pm and light refreshments and soft drinks will be available.

    To join the celebration, rsvp to [email protected].

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    You can find the James Owen Thomas Gallery at 2A High Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5AW.

    Parking is available at the rear of the gallery in Southlands public car park.

    For more information, contact [email protected]

    Read More
    Return of Harrogate charity event which has raised incredible £946,000 since its...
    Related topics:James Owen ThomasParkingPateley Bridge