James Owen Thomas is known for his passion for the environment and creating artworks out of discarded and recycled materials.

As an ambassador for The Tree Council, Mr Thomas helped to raise awareness of environmental issues, recently unveiling a large piece commissioned for the King’s Coronation for Great British Racing.

The artwork was made from recycled jockey silks and other spent horse racing paraphernalia.

James Owen Thomas at work ahead of his new gallery opening.

Mr Thomas will make a short speech on the importance of the natural environment and the welfare of the other species which inhabit the natural world.

Also speaking at the event, will be the official representative for His Majesty The King from the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy Office, Prof. David Hill CBE.

On display at the opening will be original collages created by Mr Thomas from recycled materials and a range of his prints will be available..

There will also be works by guest exhibitors of the Ripon City Photographic Society.

The event will run from 4pm to 6pm and light refreshments and soft drinks will be available.

To join the celebration, rsvp to [email protected].

You can find the James Owen Thomas Gallery at 2A High Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5AW.

Parking is available at the rear of the gallery in Southlands public car park.