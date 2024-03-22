Enjoy National Trust Easter trails at Brimham Rocks and Fountains Abbey during school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors can try welly wanging at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon, during the holidays, as well as exploring the sights at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate over the Easter weekend.

A spokesperson said: “The National Trust gardens are all starting to show signs of spring, from bursting buds, daffodils in bloom to frolicking lambs and spring birdsong.

"Designed with families in mind, each National Trust Easter trail features ten activity stations. Several trails are running for the full fortnight to give plenty of choice of which day to visit or a chance to try more than one.

A family on the Easter trail at Beningbrough Hall

“Every trail ends with a chocolate egg, or a vegan ‘free-from’ chocolate egg, made here in the UK using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.”