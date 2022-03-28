Elysian Singers warm up for spring concert

A spring concert will be staged by The Elysian Singers of Wetherby later this month.

The mixed voice chamber choir, with nearly 30 members, will perform a varied programme at Wetherby Methodist Church on Saturday April 9, 7.30pm.

“We sing music of all sorts, mainly secular and sacred ‘serious’ music from the 16th century to the present day, but not forgetting 20th century standards, spirituals, and folk songs,” said a spokesman.

“Most of what we sing is in four or more parts, usually unaccompanied.”

Elysian’s Director of Music, Jonathan Power, has been with the choir since 1998.

A free-lance musician, composer, conductor and choral consultant, he recently retired after 24 years as Head of Performing Arts at a school in Huddersfield. Jonathan himself sings with the international touring choir Sine Nomine.