Eggstreme Easter: Award-winning Boroughbridge Egg Farm celebrates Easter with family event

Eggstreme Easter promises hours of family fun, with plenty to keep younger visitors entertained including an inflatable assault course, egg battles and feather fights.

The award-winning Minskip Farm Shop and restaurant will be also be open, and pigs, goats and alpacas will be available to see.

Yolk Farm owners Emma and Ben Mosey said: “Yolk Farm is all about allowing customers learn about the journey of their food in a fun, interactive way.

Feather fights at Yolk Farm promise to be fun for all the family

“The team regularly have their ‘minds blown’ by the amazing egg, and love to share their egg geekery with the world.

"They have a small flock of free range happy hens who live in a hen spa and lay top quality eggs.

“You can also eat our eggs in our amazing on-site egg restaurant – the world’s first on a free range hen farm.”

Seasonal produce is grown in the market garden and products from other local producers are also sold in the on-site shop.

Egg battles at Yolk Farm this Easter

Minskip Farm Shop and the team is all about the welfare of the animals. In 2018 and 2020, they successfully rehomed their 6,000 hens to save them from slaughter.

Yolk Farm believe that the happier and healthier the hen, the more delicious the egg, a belief that is upheld by their win of Retailer of the Year 2018 from the British Free Range Egg Producers’ Association, an award previously won by Marks and Spencer and Booths.

Since taking over Minskip Farm Shop six years ago, their team have won a total of fifteen awards, including 2 National Rural Business Awards in the North of England, sponsored by Amazon.

Mr and Mrs Mosey said: “We hope to change the farming industry for the better - to show other young people that farming is an industry worth getting into, if you make the effort to do something a bit different and stand out from the flock.”

To find out more about the Eggstreme Easter event and Minskip Farm Shop and Restaurant visit www.yolkfarm.co.uk.

