Easter trail to help fund village school

On behalf of the Friends of Grewelthorpe Primary School, the estate is hosting Easter fun for the whole family, from 10am-4pm, every day from Saturday, April 9 until Sunday, April 24.

Hannah Kitching, Chair of Friends of Grewelthorpe Primary School, said: “Come and join us for an exciting Easter adventure with Peter Rabbit and Friends.

“Reconnect with nature in the beautiful woodland of Swinton Estate whilst supporting our little village school.“

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woodland walk meanders past many of the wondrous landmarks and hidden secrets located around the Druid’s Temple, near Leighton Reservoir.

Visitors can start their adventure by claiming a trail sheet (£5 per entry) from the Swinton Bivouac.

Help Peter and Benjamin save Easter by rescuing all the Easter eggs from the clutches of the pesky Samuel Whiskers.

Solve the clues and meet many of Beatrix Potter’s famous characters while you explore their world.

Crack the code to open the chest and claim your Easter prize.

The Rural Estate at Swinton is situated close to the market town of Masham and has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s.

It extends from the River Ure across 20,000 acres of rural hill farming countryside up onto the moorland Yorkshire Dales.

About two thirds of the land is farmland and forestry and one third open moorland, and the vast majority of the Estate sits within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and borders the Yorkshire Dales National Park.