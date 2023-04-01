Easter ideas: Fairytale woodland family trail is to open at leading visitor attraction in Harrogate district

Opening on Saturday, April, visitors to Newby Hall’s fairytale woodland family trail will encounter fairies and magical animals as they solve clues to find the ingredients to pop into the witch’s cauldron.

Located three miles from Ripon, surprises on the trail will include a giant’s table to try for size (just be sure he isn’t at home first!) and remember to avoid the troll as you try to cross over his rickety rackety bridge.

Over Easter weekend itself – April 7-10 – visitors can also enjoy a close encounter with life-size magical characters brought to life by educational theatre players Enchantica’s. The trail will be self-led on days outside these dates.

Suzie Vaughan director of Enchantica’s said: “We are delighted to be hosting more magical woodland adventures at Newby Hall this Easter.

"Something special happens when families and friends enjoy adventures together in nature. Ideas are brought to life, the most amazing playful creations appear and the magical setting of the woods are filled with super happy giggles and lots of beaming smiles.

"It’s a spectacular place to be at Easter and we absolutely love it.”

Open throughout the Easter school holidays April 1-16 from 11am to 5:30pm, 4:00pm last entry) entry is included in a garden admission ticket or with a season ticket.