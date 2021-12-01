Duck Race to return to Knaresborough
Knaresborough Cricket Club has announced the return of its New Year’s Day Duck Race.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:37 pm
The event, along the riverside with the launch from High Bridge at 1.30pm, is in aid of Henshaws.
Tickets. priced at £1, are now available from either the bar at the club, by contacting any of the members or by completing the contact form on the website
bit.ly/KCC-duck-race or email: [email protected] or buy at the Knaresborough Christmas Market.
Tickets are also on sale from our shop at the Arts and Craft’s centre.
