Don't miss hit art show at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate
Harrogate-based artist Balbinder Broadbent’s new paintings are proving to be one of the fastest-selling exhibitions ever held at the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate - with one third of the exhibits sold out during the first three weeks of the exhibition.
“People seem to love Balbinder’s use of strong, vibrant colour, says Mercer curator Karen Southworth.
“The paintings are joyful, you can almost feel an energy surge from them.”
Originally from Leeds, Balbinder graduated with a BA Hons degree in Fine Art, Printmaking from the School of Art in Hull.
This was followed by an MA in Fine Art, Painting from the University of East London. She is one of Yorkshire’s most interesting abstract painters and has been a regular exhibitor and prize-winner in the Harrogate Open Exhibition.
Throughout the last year of lockdown, Balbinder has been creating new paintings, which are shown for the first time in this exhibition.
She’s chosen to title the exhibition Distillation as this period has seen a process of refining and clarifying her signature visual language of distinctive forms and marks.
She has also returned to printmaking after a long break, creating a stunning series of monochrome drypoint etchings.
Distillation: New work by Balbinder Broadbent is running at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate until Sunday January 9.
Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.