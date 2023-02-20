Dog Friendly Campaign highlights 'Five Fantastic Walks' which explore Ripon’s unique waterways

Ripon is a city of dog lovers and is surrounded by countryside perfect for walkers and dog owners alike.

With so much to see and do across the city, it can be hard to know where to start, especially for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilla Bathurst, Manager at Ripon BID said: "We have worked with a fantastic local illustrator and designer to put together five fantastic walks taking in the sights and sounds of Ripon – and of course local businesses too.”

One of Ripon's many rivers that stretch through the city scape.

Most Popular

“We have so many dog friendly businesses to shout about, from our hairdressers to our pubs and cafés, and we are really keen to promote Ripon as a destination for dog lovers and keen walkers across Yorkshire and beyond.”Five Fantastic Walks and The Dog Friendly Campaign work in harmony with each other to promote Ripon as a city to relax in, whilst enjoying the facilities and lush green areas.

Ripon has a number of waterways including the River Ure, the River Skell and Ripon Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The re-designed maps will guide visitors to explore these picturesque areas.

The canal leads to Ripon City Wetlands which is currently trending on social media platforms for its starling murmurations.

The One Eyed Rat's spacious beer garden is perfect for dogs.

The Visit Ripon online business directory has also been updated to include a tab pulling all dog friendly businesses together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon BID is encouraging business owners to review their business listing on the website and make any necessary changes ready for the spring and the start of the busy tourist season.

Dog-friendly businesses in the area have been urged to get in touch for a promotional sticker which they can display in their window.

Manager of The One Eyed Rat Lynn Stevenson said: “We are really dog friendly, especially on a weekend when we are full inside and out, there are dogs in all corners of the pub.

The One Eyed Rat is dog friendly both inside and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We even have dogs laying by the fire on a cold winter’s day.”

The One Eyed Rat prides themselves on serving a generous selection of real ales.

With three regular ales and three guest ales that change frequently to keep those that like to try something new interested, and give younger ales a chance to win over new drinkers.

Ms Stevenson said: "Customers frequently enjoy a pork pie and a pint after long and short walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have treats and water bowls scattered around free for our customers to keep their dogs happy.

“We are really looking forward to spring so customers can make full use of our big garden area.”

Max, the mascot for the campaign is making a splash on social media platforms with over 60 businesses signed up already.

The new re-imagined walking routes are collated together and are currently available to download from the Visit Ripon website under the Visitor Info tab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad