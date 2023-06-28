News you can trust since 1836
Deer Shed Festival preview: North Yorkshire's acclaimed music and arts festival reveals final list of acts

With just a month before one of the UK’s best independent music and arts festivals returns to North Yorkshire, organisers have unveiled the final piece of the line-up jigsaw for 2023.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

Running from July 28-31 in the lush fields of Baldersby Park at Topcliffe near Thirsk, Deer Shed Festival 13 promises the best programme to date.

The headliners include exhilarating leading British jazz act The Comet Is Coming, the ground-breaking Public Service Broadcasting and legendary Scottish idie outfit The Delgados.

The bespoke musical line-up also features Gaz Coombes, The Big Moon, This Is The Kit, BCUC, Dream Wife, Gwenno, Rae Morris, Steam Down, W. H. Lung, Grove, Panic Shack, Plastic Mermaids, Rozi Plain, Skinny Pelembe and The Mary Wallopers.

Deer Shed Festival headliners Public Service Broadcasting's J. Willgoose, Esq on stage.Deer Shed Festival headliners Public Service Broadcasting's J. Willgoose, Esq on stage.
Deer Shed Festival headliners Public Service Broadcasting's J. Willgoose, Esq on stage.
    But there has always been a lot more than cutting edge music to this most civilised, family-friendly and high quality of festivals whose tickets are going fast just four weeks from launch.

    The Deer Shed festival has often been hailed as the “Latitude of the North” and, as always, this year’s offers a schedule packed with comedy, science, literature, theatre, children and sports activities.

    The final announcement involves the literary and spoken word strand.

    The names on this particular part of the festival programme includes:

    Public Service Broadcasting talking to music author and Guardian critic Dave Simpson.

    The Eggs Book Club.

    Gordon Raphael talking about classic band The Strokes.

    Children’s author Bethan Woollvin.

    Poet and comedian John Hegley.

    Northern News podcast live.

    Spoken word record label Nymphs & Thugs’s poetry showcase.

    Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho.

    Comedian and author John Robertson.

    Writer and dancer Helen Kumar.

    Story Yoga with Enchantica.

    Last year’s festival, which showcased John Grant, Yard Act, Self Esteem, Billy Nomates and Nadine Shah, was hailed in the press for its “girl power theme” and high standards.

    As always, this year’s event also promises a quality food and drink offer.

    Megan Evans, festival director, said: “"Early bird tickets were snapped up before we’d even announced a band which is really heartening in tough times for independent events like ours."

    Tickets for Deer Shed Festival 13 are available at:

    https://www.deershedfestival.com/

