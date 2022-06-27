Darley open gardens make return

On Sunday July 3, 11am-5pm, ten gardens in the village will be open, four of which are new to the event.

And there is plenty of reason for people to flock to the Nidderdale village.

Spokesman for the event, Sue Welch said: “Darley was a regular winner of Yorkshire in Bloom and national awards in the early 2000s.

“In 2007 it won the award as the Best Large Village in the UK and then was entered into the Champion of Champions contest in 2008.

“It again won a Gold Award, and was second only to Nottingham, a magnificent achievement for a village group, with no financial backing other than fund-raising events.

“Since then the group has not competed, but it still maintains and plants the village flower boxes and other areas, keeping the village looking blooming lovely.”

The gardens on view range from a tiny cottage garden measuring no more than 10 square yards, to others with separate areas of different planting spread over several thousand square yards.

Many have expansive views over the valley, and include water features and wooded areas.

“One owner gardens in terracotta pots, planting more than 150 pots each year, and other gardens feature perennials or ornamental shrubs and trees,” added Sue.

Darley Memorial Hall is the headquarters for the day, with entry maps on sale (£5 each) and refreshments available all day.