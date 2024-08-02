Dancing for Wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In later life, keeping active and involved in the community isn’t easy if you have health or mobility problems, are coping with bereavement or caring for your partner. Dancing for Well-Being is a not-for-profit community organisation which was set up in 2015 to help people in these situations.

Dancing for Well-Being currently runs 12 weekly groups in a variety of accessible community venues across the Harrogate district which help older people improve their physical, emotional and social well-being. We dance, we sing, we chat, and have a lot of FUN together!

Members can move at their level, sitting or standing, and they don’t need a good memory; it’s gentle exercise, it helps release tension and stress, and the music and company really lift everyone’s spirits!Sessions last for an hour and a half: we dance for the first hour and spend the final 30 minutes chatting over refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each session costs £6 per person, though please contact us if you're keen to attend but money is a worry. We currently have space at our groups running in Boroughbridge (Tuesdays), central Harrogate (Wednesdays), Starbeck (Thursdays), Darley (Thursdays), and Bilton (Fridays). For more information about our groups, please call Jax on 07453 564 983, or email [email protected]