Dancing for Wellbeing
Dancing for Well-Being currently runs 12 weekly groups in a variety of accessible community venues across the Harrogate district which help older people improve their physical, emotional and social well-being. We dance, we sing, we chat, and have a lot of FUN together!
Members can move at their level, sitting or standing, and they don’t need a good memory; it’s gentle exercise, it helps release tension and stress, and the music and company really lift everyone’s spirits!Sessions last for an hour and a half: we dance for the first hour and spend the final 30 minutes chatting over refreshments.
Each session costs £6 per person, though please contact us if you're keen to attend but money is a worry. We currently have space at our groups running in Boroughbridge (Tuesdays), central Harrogate (Wednesdays), Starbeck (Thursdays), Darley (Thursdays), and Bilton (Fridays). For more information about our groups, please call Jax on 07453 564 983, or email [email protected]
