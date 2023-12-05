Daily Telegraph praises record-breaking Santa’s Grotto at Harrogate district visitor attraction as one of UK's best

The oldest visitor attraction in the Harrogate district has been rated of the best Christmas grottos in the UK by The Daily Telegraph after a record-breaking success.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers at Mother Shipton's in Knaresborough say they have been delighted by the record-breaking launch of its Christmas events.

Offering a Winter Woodland, Santa’s Grotto and a Christmas Village, Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience 2023 has been the most popular and successful one to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event’s opening weekend sold out in record time and has also been featured in a prestigious round-up of the best Christmas grottos to visit in the UK by The Daily Telegraph

Most Popular

A warm welcome awaits visitors at Mother Shipton's in Knaresborough which has enjoyed a record-breaking launch of its Christmas events. (Picture contributed)

A spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s, named after the legendary 17th century prophetess, said: “Visitors have expressed their awe, describing the experience as "breathtakingly stunning" and recommending it to anyone in search of an authentic Christmas experience.

"The positive feedback not only highlights the dedication and creativity of the Mother Shipton's team but also solidifies the event's reputation as a standout Christmas attraction nationwide.”

Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience 2023 has captivated visitors with an enchanting display of lights, meticulously crafted displays, immersive props, talented actors, and an authentic Christmas atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and refreshments are available at quirky refreshment cabins, snug log gazebos and picnic benches with hot chocolate, gingerbread biscuits, and mince pies.

First introduced in 2018, Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience runs until December 24.