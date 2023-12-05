Daily Telegraph praises record-breaking Santa’s Grotto at Harrogate district visitor attraction as one of UK's best
Organisers at Mother Shipton's in Knaresborough say they have been delighted by the record-breaking launch of its Christmas events.
Offering a Winter Woodland, Santa’s Grotto and a Christmas Village, Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience 2023 has been the most popular and successful one to date.
The event’s opening weekend sold out in record time and has also been featured in a prestigious round-up of the best Christmas grottos to visit in the UK by The Daily Telegraph
A spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s, named after the legendary 17th century prophetess, said: “Visitors have expressed their awe, describing the experience as "breathtakingly stunning" and recommending it to anyone in search of an authentic Christmas experience.
"The positive feedback not only highlights the dedication and creativity of the Mother Shipton's team but also solidifies the event's reputation as a standout Christmas attraction nationwide.”
Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience 2023 has captivated visitors with an enchanting display of lights, meticulously crafted displays, immersive props, talented actors, and an authentic Christmas atmosphere.
Food and refreshments are available at quirky refreshment cabins, snug log gazebos and picnic benches with hot chocolate, gingerbread biscuits, and mince pies.
First introduced in 2018, Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience runs until December 24.
Plans are already under way for Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience 2024. promising even more enchantment, surprises, and festive cheer.
For tickets, visit: https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/events/christmas-at-mother-shiptons/