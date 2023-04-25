Countdown is on for fantastic Henshaws Beer Festival for a great cause with great local breweries
The countdown is on to this year’s bigger and better Henshaws Beer Festival with five of the district’s greatest independent breweries set to be showcased over the bank holiday weekend.
Running for three fantastic days from 6pm on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, Henshaws Beer Festival will showcase at least five great beers by each of the following Harrogate breweries:
Harrogate Brewing Co
Rooster’s Brewing Co
Daleside
Cold Bath Brewing Co
Turning Point Brewing Co
Held in the wonderful surroundings of Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough, this annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for this local charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.
As well as great local beers, festival goers this weekend can look forward to sampling a range of handpicked beers, gins, wines and ciders, all proudly produced in Yorkshire.
Sponsored by 4LifeWealth Management, there’s also great street food to sample – from Mexican to BBQ to delicious Pizza – and lots of live music on all three days.
Expect performances from a great range of local musicians such as the renowned DJ and Henshaws supporter Rory Hoy, popular reggae band Drop Leg Steppers and hip hop artist Chills Myth.
Henshaws’ fundraising development manager Gemma Young said: “The Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the beer festival with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.
"At last year’s event, we welcomed over 850 guests and served more than 4,000 drinks, and this year given the addition of the Friday night we look forward to welcoming even more visitors.
"We are also hugely grateful for the support of our local sponsors including our title sponsor, 4LifeWealth Management, and the local breweries who work so wonderfully together.”
To ensure there is something for the whole family, Henshaws Beer Festival offers fun activities and games.
Tickets are available at www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-beer-festival-2023
Each adult ticket holder will receive a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.
Concessions if booked online.