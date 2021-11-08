Concert to remember Thorner supporter

A live music celebration of the life of the late David Walmsley will be held at Thorner Victory Hall later this month.

Four-piece covers band, Citizen Smith will take to the stage at the venue where Mr Walmsley was a supporter, on Friday November 26, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the Victory Hall said: “Come and join us to celebrate the life of the late David Walmsley, lifelong Thorner resident and Victory Hall supporter.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic evening of live music from Citizen Smith.

“Their music combines an eclectic mix of modern day pop/rock, with some classic rock, punk, indie and a bit of banter.

“David enjoyed the band’s lively set when they performed at Thorner Beer Festival.”

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

David - formerly of Carr Farm, died aged 83 in June - was committed to supporting JDRF after his youngest grandson was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.