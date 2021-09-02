Comic convention announces guests ahead of return to Harrogate

Harrogate Convention Centre welcomes Thought Bubble Festival in November

Following a successful digital event back in 2020, Thought Bubble will return as a physical convention from the 13th-14th November, featuring some of the biggest names in comics from all over the world.

Iconic American comic book writer, novelist, illustrator, screenwriter, director and producer Frank Miller, best known for his work on 300, Sin City, Ronin, The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil is set to attend the festival.

Joining Miller in Harrogate will be Eisner nominated artist and writer Joelle Jones, best known for her work in Wonder Girl and Lady Killer along with multi-award winning artist Christian Ward.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Manager said: “It’s incredibly tempting to run screaming with excitement towards Thought Bubble 2021 when we have a line-up like this, instead we are cautiously edging towards those convention doors with so much hope.”

A number of other leading comic figures will also be attending including Magdalene Visaggio, Henry Barajas, Matt Ferguson, Sarah Graley, Emma Vieceli, Silenn Thomas, B. Mure, Doug Braithwaite, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Rachael Stott and Peter Krause.

This year's convention will take place over more of the Harrogate Convention Centre than ever before, allowing for more space and less congestion, while the number of exhibitors have been reduced to allow for easier movement throughout the convention halls.

Over the next few months Thought Bubble will continue to work with the convention centre, the Association of Independent Festivals and their partners to ensure that any event hosted is not only fully compliant and safe, but comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable for everyone.

The event returns to the Convention Centre following a tough 18 months, which saw the venue transform into an NHS Nightingale Hospital to provide help throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with tickets for under 12s, carers and over 65s free, giving you access to all events within the convention including panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as three huge halls full of comic creating exhibitors, publishers and more!