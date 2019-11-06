Cocktail Month: Harrogate BID shakes up November with special offers

Harrogate Cocktail Month

The Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has launched the November long event with special offers to highlight the popular tourist spa town as an all-year round destination for great drink and food.

Venues across the town including All Bar One, Slug and Lettuce, Three’s A Crowd, The Disappearing Chin, SCRAN, The Foundry and Essenza bar and restaurant are all taking part.

The campaign aims to encourage people to shop local and enjoy a cocktail or mocktail in town. Offers include two-for-one cocktails and other promotions, as well as bespoke cocktail experiences.

FIND OUT MORE: Visit the official web site at harrogatecocktailmonth.com.

Local gin brand Slingsby Gin is available in bars across the town and features in the cocktail Rhubarb Bramble, served in SCRAN, and a new Marmalade Cocktail available at Three’s A Crowd, mixed especially for Cocktail Month.

Spirit of Harrogate – the store that is home to Slingsby Gin - offers unique gin experiences throughout the year, including ‘Master Distiller’, which offers a tasting session and the opportunity to mix your own bespoke gin-based drink to take home and enjoy, complete with personalised label. Booking is advised with limited availability in November during Cocktail Month.

John Fox, Chair of the Harrogate BID, said: “Whether you love mocktails or cocktails, November is a chance to try new experiences and shake up that Christmas shopping trip, or enjoy a night out with friends. Harrogate offers a really unique experience for shoppers thanks to the wealth of quality bars, and bespoke restaurants. We want shoppers to stay, socialise and enjoy all the town has to offer.”

SCRAN, home to mixologist Dario Luis, who was awarded Harrogate's Bar person of the Year Award at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, has mixed two cocktails for Harrogate Cocktail Month. ‘Sloe Grenata’ features Hepple Sloe and Hawthorne Gin with pomegranate juice and dry rosso cherry, and ‘Beans and Cream’ cocktail - a twist on the espresso Martini - consists of Absolut vanilla, gold rum, coffee liqueur and Baileys. The venue will be offering two for the price of one on Sloe Grenata and Beans and Cream cocktails throughout November.

Dario said: “As well as our delicious new cocktails, we have all the classics with Mojitos and Martini, signature cocktails, such as Rhubarb Bramble and you can find festive sparkle with our champagne cocktails, Kir Royale and Royale Twist.”

The town centre sees a number of Christmas events throughout November. On Thursday 14 November the Harrogate Christmas Market opens, as well as the town seeing the Big Switch On of the Christmas lights. Retailers are also taking part in the annual Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition.

John added: “With all the Christmas entertainment and activity, we hope residents and visitors alike will raise a glass and join in the festive spirit, shop local, and support their town centre businesses.”

