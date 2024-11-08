Classic rock album by music legend Prince to feature soon in Harrogate music event

One of the greatest albums of the 1980s and rock legend Prince’s career is to be the centre-piece of a Harrogate music event.

Released in June 25, 1984 by Warner Bros, Purple Rain spawned four smash hit singles in the USA - When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, Purple Rain and I Would Die 4 U.

In total it has since sold 25 million copies worldwide, turning the multi-talented Prince into an international superstar at the same time.

Released to accompany the hit movie of the same name, Purple Rain spent 24 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard album charts from August 4, 1984 to January 18, 1985 and more than 32 weeks in the top 10, becoming one of the most successful soundtracks of all time.

This classic album by the late musician. who is now an icon and a legend, is to be the focus of the next Vinyl Sessions event for charity in Harrogate.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, December 4, Vinyl Sessions enjoyed one of its greatest successes a few weeks ago when brilliant Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott turned up to take part in a Q&A about his work on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers in a jam-packed room.

The volunteer-run Vinyl Sessions, which were founded in early 2018 by hi fi aficionado Colin Paine to showcase classic rock albums on vinyl, raised more than £15,000 for equipment at Harrogate Hospital before the pandemic brought the record deck to a temporary halt.

In May 2024, the event returned in person for the first time since lockdown with events on The Eagles, REM and The Police.

The event will start at 7.30pm with an introduction and the backstory of the album from the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

That will be followed with a playback of the album in full, deep listening as usual, accompanied by a video show by Jim Dobbs.

All money goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Entry is free but a donation is requested on entry.