Cinema history's greatest movies to feature in Harrogate Film Society's new initiative for 2024

Harrogate Film Society is once again showing that it is one of the north’s leading clubs of its kind with a new series of some of the greatest films in cinema history.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
One of the UK’s longest-standing and most committed film societies is launching a new “four classic films for just £22” season at the Harrogate Odeon in the New Year.

A world away from an era of CGI and superhero franchises, this will be a rare opportunity to see great films on the big screen whether for the first time or the first time in a long time.

The programme will start in January 2024 and include the following:

    Harrogate Film Society's new Classic Cinema season for 2024 will include Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita (1960). (Picture contributed)Harrogate Film Society's new Classic Cinema season for 2024 will include Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita (1960). (Picture contributed)
    On the Waterfront (1954) USA: Featuring two actors born in 1924 for the price of one in Elia Kazan’s powerful drama, Marlon Brando born 3 April 1924 and Eva Marie Saint born 4 July 1924 – she is the oldest living and earliest surviving Academy Award-winner!

    La Dolce Vita (1960) Italy: Starring Marcello Mastroianni born 28 September 1924 He starred in well over 100 films. Already Italy’s pre-eminent male performer, he achieved international acclaim for this role.

    To Have and Have Not (1944) USA: Starring Humphrey Bogart and introducing to the world, the sensational Lauren Bacall born 16 September 1924.

    North by Northwest (1959) USA: Thrills as Eva Marie Saint born 4 July 2024, this time plays the mysterious femme fatale, alongside Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic espionage.

    More details on the Classic Cinema season at: [email protected]

    Information: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

