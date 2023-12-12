Cinema history's greatest movies to feature in Harrogate Film Society's new initiative for 2024
One of the UK’s longest-standing and most committed film societies is launching a new “four classic films for just £22” season at the Harrogate Odeon in the New Year.
A world away from an era of CGI and superhero franchises, this will be a rare opportunity to see great films on the big screen whether for the first time or the first time in a long time.
The programme will start in January 2024 and include the following:
On the Waterfront (1954) USA: Featuring two actors born in 1924 for the price of one in Elia Kazan’s powerful drama, Marlon Brando born 3 April 1924 and Eva Marie Saint born 4 July 1924 – she is the oldest living and earliest surviving Academy Award-winner!
La Dolce Vita (1960) Italy: Starring Marcello Mastroianni born 28 September 1924 He starred in well over 100 films. Already Italy’s pre-eminent male performer, he achieved international acclaim for this role.
To Have and Have Not (1944) USA: Starring Humphrey Bogart and introducing to the world, the sensational Lauren Bacall born 16 September 1924.
North by Northwest (1959) USA: Thrills as Eva Marie Saint born 4 July 2024, this time plays the mysterious femme fatale, alongside Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic espionage.
More details on the Classic Cinema season at: [email protected]
Information: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/