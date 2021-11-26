There will be about 70 decorated trees and a stunning centrepiece taking its inspiration from the traditional carol I Saw three Ships.

A spokesman for the event said: “Designed by Brian Robinson, the centrepiece will be the largest and most ambitious yet, making full use of the architecture of the building.”

Admission is free and the festival will be open to visitors daily: 12–5pm (Monday to Friday), 10am–5pm (Saturday) and 1.30–5pm (Sunday) until Thursday December 23.

“No tickets are required this year but weekends in particular are likely to be very busy and numbers in church will be limited,” warned the spokesman.

“A one way system will be in operation and visitors may be required to queue outside the building.”

Refreshments will be available in the HUB at the weekends and there will be live music from around a dozen local choirs and performers in the church during the three Saturdays of the festival.

Cash is needed to buy programmes, refreshments, etc.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival Concert will take place on Saturday December 12 at 6pm, featuring performances from St John’s Choir and friends.

Admission to the concert is payable on the door (Adults - £10, Concessions - £5, Children - Free) and doors open at 5.30pm.