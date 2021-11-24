Christmas lights set to switch on

Knaresborough Christmas Lights switch on.

Knaresborough’s Christmas Tree Lights switch on will take place on Friday November 26, starting at 5.30pm.

A host of entertainment will also be showcased on the night.

Knaresborough Town Council said: “We look forward to welcoming you.”

“We would ask that you please be considerate of others who may wish to wear a mask and follow social distancing.”