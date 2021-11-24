Christmas lights set to switch on
Knaresborough’s Christmas Tree Lights switch on will take place on Friday November 26, starting at 5.30pm.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:48 am
A host of entertainment will also be showcased on the night.
Knaresborough Town Council said: “We look forward to welcoming you.”
“We would ask that you please be considerate of others who may wish to wear a mask and follow social distancing.”
The switch on will be followed up by the return of the Knaresborough Christmas Market on December 4 and 5 which will see over 50 stalls centred around the historic Market Place and community events.