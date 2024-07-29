Charity tractor run
A family fun day and charity tractor run to help raise much needed funds for St Gemma's Hospice is to be held at Tates Garden Centre, Studley Road, Ripon HG4 2QR on the August 3.
Tractors will be arriving at 9am and will depart for the run at 10:30am, and will be returning back early afternoon.
There will be Bouncy Castle's, Sand Pits for toddlers, Valais Blacknose petting sheep as well as displays of vintage and modern tractors.
There is a cafe on site run by a bunch of wonderful Yorkshire lasses, who will be more than delighted to serve you with some of Yorkshire's finest foods.
Please come along and help support this worthy cause and have some family fun at the same time.
