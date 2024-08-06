Care home near Harrogate invites community to open day

By Jane Longstaff
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST

Boroughbridge Manor in Boroughbridge will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of coffee and cakes on Saturday August 31.

Taking place between 10am - 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Boroughbridge Manor will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

The varied life enrichment programme at the care home keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Boroughbridge Manor care home will be opening their doors for an day of coffee and cakes on Saturday

Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughbridge provides residential care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.

