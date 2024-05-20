Car parking charges introduced at village hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL CAR PARK: The introduction of charges on the big lower car park opposite the Hall started on May 13. The operator is expecting cars to relocate from the big lower car park onto the Village Hall spaces so they will be patrolling all areas. To get their free car parking, Village Hall users need to tap their Registration Numbers into the ipad in the corridor on each occasion they park. There are plenty of clear signs displayed, but hall users need to remember to enter their Registration Numbers in order to avoid getting a ticket!

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: The Parish Council express appreciation to all who attended – about 25 in all - for the positive support and contributions which made it a very enjoyable and constructive occasion. Thanks also to the Scouts for the use of the beautifully refurbished facilities of the Scout Hall – the finished result is very impressive. Cllr El Sharkey confirmed the real need for volunteer community involvement in shaping the Community Resilience Plan to cater for local emergencies. Two volunteers have come forward, but more are needed for this Plan to be workable. Let the Parish Clerk know if you can help ([email protected]). Cllr Neil Permain reiterated the impact on traffic flow and speeds from the ongoing housing developments in the Western Arc of Harrogate, currently fairly modest (about 750 houses completed so far) in comparison to when the full (approximately) 4,000 houses will be built. He confirmed that the Parish Council – with other bodies – had been representing concerns for a number of years and will persist. Future Parish Council projects will include “walking the boundaries in the parish” to ascertain where problems exist and what improvements can be made; some tree planting alongside the new path on Crimple Meadows; commemoration of the D-Day 80th anniversary in June and Carols on the Green which has become an annual event.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL:APCM Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15 am with Said Service of Holy Communion at 6.00 pm on Sunday May 26. Sung Compline at 9.00 pm on Thursday May 30. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email (a[email protected]) or phone (873577).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service led by Rev Anne Brown at 10.00 am on Sunday May 26.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: APCM Morning Worship at 11.15 am on Sunday May 26. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

PANNAL CRICKET: On Saturday May 25, Pannal 1st X1 play Ripon 1st X1 away at 13.00; Pannal 2nd X1 play Spofforth 1st X1 at 13.30; and Pannal 3rd X1 play Crakehall 1st X1, also at 13.30. On Monday May 27, Pannal 1st X1 play Osbaldwick 2nd X1 away at 13.00. Details of junior cricket teams' fixtures and results are available on the Pannal Cricket Club website.

LITTER PICKING Mrs Liz Brown, who organises the twice yearly litter-collection events, recently sent the Parish Council the following message – now passed on to you in shortened form. “Thank you to the person/s who have done some litter picking around the village, this is great and very much appreciated. Unfortunately, the bin men won’t pick up the bags unless it has been arranged through the council, even though they were in council bin bags. I have removed the bags and put them in my rubbish bin. I arrange the litter pick twice a year and do so through the council and they pick up the litter after the event. There are a few of us who go around at various times throughout the year picking up the litter, but we have to take the bags home with us and deposit them in our own bins. It would be much appreciated if you could do the same. I will speak with the council and ask them if there is something we can arrange for ad hoc collections as we don’t want to deter volunteer litter pickers from picking up the litter.”

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday May 28 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

NEW PLANS FOR HARROGATE TOWN COUNCIL: Following consideration of the previous consultation outcome, Councillors supported the recommendation that a town council be created. Councillors also suggested that a better warding pattern would be for 19 single Councillor wards to be created using the ward boundaries used by the former Harrogate Borough Council. As this proposal differs from the two Councillor warding pattern originally consulted on, a further period of consultation is now required before final recommendations can be approved. That consultation is now underway with a closing date of Friday May 31. This (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/public-asked) should throw up the longer link on which to click. The town council would be formed for administrative purposes from 1 April 2025, and the first elections would be on 1 May 2025.

DANCING FOR WELLBEING NEW GROUP: Dancing for Well-Being run weekly sessions that are ideal for older people who have health or mobility problems or find co-ordination or remembering moves difficult. You can dance SITTING or STANDING, you don't need a partner, you can move at the level that suits you, and you don't need a good memory! Groups provide safe and gentle physical and mental exercise, and they are great for company and friendship too. It’s relaxing, energising, uplifting and a lot of FUN! The newest group (the twelfth!) meets at Bilton Grange United Reformed Church, Woodfield Road, HG1 4LN on Fridays from 11.00 am to 12.30pm. The venue is fully accessible and car parking is available. The cost is £6 including refreshments, though do get in touch if cost is a problem. Details of all groups at https://www.dancingforwellbeing.org/ Contact Jax on 07453 564 983 for further information or to book a place.

D DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS: The beacon will be lit – as nationally recognised – at 9.15pm on Thursday June 6 with attendees invited to gather in St Robert’s Church car park at 8.45pm when refreshments (no food!) and music will be provided. Although recyclable cups will be available, attendees are asked to bring their own drinking vessels if possible. The Family Fun Day will be held on Sunday June 9 starting at noon (until 5.00 pm) when there will be a bouncy castle; children’s games; Bar; BBQ provision made by the Cricket Club; Pizza and ice cream stalls; Face Painting and a Dog Show with similar classes to last year. There will also be music provided by a DJ.

TABLE TOP SALE AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: On Sunday June 9 from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm (sellers from 10.00 am). Cost is £10 per 6 feet table and admission is £1. Refreshments will be available. There's limited space so best to book early to guarantee your table. All enquiries to (07947 934559).

HARROGATE REPAIR CAFE:The first open meeting for a great new neighbourhood initiative - repair stuff rather than throw it out - took place on May 18. Now the Repair Café has arranged monthly events where you can take household items (including clothing, textiles, jewellery, electrical appliances, furniture, wooden objects, electronic devices) to be fixed, rather than be thrown away. The Café will be on the 3rd Saturday of the month at the Friends Meeting House. The first 2 Cafes are 15 June and 20 July from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm. Keep up to date on facebook (facebook.com/groups/harrogaterepaircafe/); register interest ([email protected]) or find out more about Repair Cafes via the website (repaircafe.org/en/).

OPEN COUNTRY HELPING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES TO 'BREAK FREE': May is National Walking Month, and Open Country are on a mission to help more people to access and enjoy the great outdoors with a range of accessible trails. Breakfree Packs offer inspiration on great places to walk, wheel, stroll, or cycle, covering Harrogate District, Leeds, Wakefield, Wharfedale and York. The free packs have been specially developed with wheelchair users in mind, but they could also support anyone who might struggle with exercise, limited mobility - or families with pushchairs. Packs are available to download at https://www.opencountry.org.uk/breakfree/ or to request a pack, contact [email protected] or 01423 507227.

