Busy Little Bird markets

Little Bird Made staff and traders are gearing up for their busiest month of the year.

They will be delivering 10 markets over the next three weekend across North Yorkshire with three planned for the Ripon area, starting this week.

Little Bird Made, Director Jackie Crozier said, “We are looking forward to the month ahead and can’t wait to bring our Festive Markets to the variety of venues across the area.

“This weekend will see over 100 traders setting up each day at our markets in Harrogate and Boroughbridge/Ripon.

“We are encouraging everyone to come along and visit us, the markets are all outdoors and will be a great day out for the whole family.

“This is one of our busiest times of the year, I’m sure by the time we get to Christmas, both staff and traders will be needing some well-earned time off to relax and recuperate, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

On Saturday December 4 the market will be working with Langthorpe Farm Shop in Boroughbridge, the farmshop will also be open throughout the day for food and drinks.

On Sunday December 5, Little Bird will be working in partnership with Ripon City Council as part of its community events and there will also be children’s rides to keep them entertained and a visit from Ripon Charity Pantomime Group to promote their forthcoming production.