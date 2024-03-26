British Mountain Bike Orienteers tackle Washburn valley
Starting from the excellent Square and Compass pub in North Rigton, they will have three hours in which to find up to 30 points scattered between Harrogate and Otley.
The sport mixes stamina and bike skills with map reading. The best riders will cover over 60km, and visit most of the points. We use easy to read, adapted Ordnance Survey maps with the bridleways (and their rideability) highlighted.
The event is open to anyone – you can choose how far you go and how challenging you make it. Enter in advance at BMBO.org.uk, then just turn up at the pub before 10am on April 6th.