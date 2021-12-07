Brewery pop-up tap room

16th November 2021 In The Company Of feature on Bosun's Brewing Co. Pictured one of the co-owners James Tosh Picture Gerard Binks

Maintaining their existing staff and with an aim to grow the brewery, they want to open up craft beer to families and pubs.

On Saturday December 11, from noon onwards, their pop-up tap room will be running from their new site on the Sandbeck Estate in Wetherby.

MD James Tosh said: “We can’t wait to open up the brewery itself to the local community and to see new faces and old come along to celebrate the brewery and its long-term impact on the community.”

“Our aim is to provide craft beer, onsite in Wetherby and a community hub for events and celebrations across the region.

“Involving other local food and entertainment is just the icing on the cake – we hope to see you on Saturday.”

Existing beers will be available alongside a couple of festive brews.

There will also be a couple of Head Brewer ‘Garry The Brewer’ pilot brews testing out new ideas for future releases.

To engage the community, they will also be offering a craft lager, wine, prosecco and gin.