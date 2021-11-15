Boston Spa school for deaf welcomes return of Christmas fair

The school is holding its festive fair which is open to all on Saturday November 20, 10am-1pm.

Headteacher Ann Bradbury said: “Christmas is a very special time here at St John’s and our Christmas fair is one of the highlights of our school calendar and we were devastated last year to have to cancel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s always a very vibrant event with lots of great stalls and activities going on and this year will be no different.

“We’d love to see as many people from the local community as possible come along and enjoy the festivities.

“It’s the perfect way to start thinking about and getting prepared for Christmas!”

Visitors can find a range of festive stalls and food will also be available.

And for younger visitors, there will be the chance to meet Father Christmas too.

There will also be a wide range of stalls including handcrafted and seasonal gifts, Christmas puddings, homemade jams and cakes, jewellery, health and beauty gifts, Christmas decorations and cards and stationery and a raffle and tombola.