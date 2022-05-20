Boston Spa scarecrow trail

Boston Spa, Thorp Arch and Clifford will hold a Giant Scarecrow trail from Wednesday June 1 to Tuesday June 7 and are welcoming visitors to view the Royalty themed display.
Boston Spa has held a scarecrow trail as part of its festival over recent years and has decided to include neighbouring villages as part of the Jubilee.
Scarecrow trail maps will be on sale, £2, from Saturday May 21 in Douglas Yeadons, Costcutter and The Crown, in Boston Spa.
The theme of royalty not only uses Queen Elizabeth II but past kings and queens, pop, cartoon, sporting and animal royalty.
Winning scarecrow builders in each village will receive prizes, with separate prizes for private and business/community entries. Winners will be determined by public vote.