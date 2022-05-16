Boston Spa Gala returns after two years

The event will take place at St John’s School for the Deaf on Church Street in Boston Spa on Saturday June 11, 12.30-4.30pm.
“A fun fair, football tournament, stalls and performances by local entertainers will ensure there is plenty to see and do whilst a variety of foods, a bar with real ales and a gin bar will ensure that you don’t go hungry or thirsty,” said a spokesman.
Entry is £3 at the gate and is free for those under 16 years of age.
“Please e-mail [email protected] if you would like to be involved with the gala in any way or visit our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bostonspagala for more information,” added the spokesman.
Further excitement in the village is planned with the return of the Boston Spa Village Festival from Friday July 8-Sunday 10.
More than 30 family events are being planned by various groups in the village, using Church Fields, Millennium Gardens, Stables Lane Park and the Village Hall.
Plans include a scarecrow trail - with extra scarecrows on display from the Jubilee trail on June 1-7 - music (a concert in the village hall and performances along the High Street), open gardens, literary lunch, exercise classes, classic cars, art, sports, street food, ending with a Party in the Park on Stables Lane including the Wimbledon Men’s Final on a big screen.
