Boston Spa Gala returns after two years

The event will take place at St John’s School for the Deaf on Church Street in Boston Spa on Saturday June 11, 12.30-4.30pm.

“A fun fair, football tournament, stalls and performances by local entertainers will ensure there is plenty to see and do whilst a variety of foods, a bar with real ales and a gin bar will ensure that you don’t go hungry or thirsty,” said a spokesman.

Entry is £3 at the gate and is free for those under 16 years of age.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please e-mail [email protected] if you would like to be involved with the gala in any way or visit our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bostonspagala for more information,” added the spokesman.

Further excitement in the village is planned with the return of the Boston Spa Village Festival from Friday July 8-Sunday 10.

More than 30 family events are being planned by various groups in the village, using Church Fields, Millennium Gardens, Stables Lane Park and the Village Hall.