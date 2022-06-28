Stables Lane is to host events for the Boston Spa Gala next weekend.

Organisers say there are two days of attractions planned for Stables Lane for the Party in the Park, on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10,

Classic cars, sports and Wimbledon women’s and men’s finals on the big screen will feature for the site.

Also in the village will be street food, scarecrow trail and music.

“SALT will have completed their refurb and will be open on the High Street but also with a pop up bar, where they are sponsoring the big screen at Stables Lane Park,” said a spokesman.

“Not only will they be showing the Wimbledon finals on Saturday and Sunday, we have the first year of outdoor evening cinema with a screening of the hit musical Mamma Mia!! Be there with your sing-along voices from 6pm.”

Saturday kicks off with a fitness festival at 11am but the bar will be open from 1pm.

The classic cars will be returning from their fun run at 3.30pm.

“Support the bar and stalls (including those run by two of our local schools) with a percentage of sales going towards Boston Spa’s community Park fund,” added the spokesman.

On Sunday July 10, noon-4pm, eight private gardens will be open to visitors.

Styles on show range from Alpine rockery to traditional cottage garden, from newly planted to 100 year old apple orchard.

“Come and discover the secret gardens behind Boston Spa’s busy High Street,” said a spokesman.

Tickets and map available in advance £4 from Yeadon’s, or £5 on the day, from 10.30-3pm, at the Village Hall.

Parking is at various locations throughout the village with toilets and refreshments at the Village Hall.

As part of the Boston Spa Festival Weekend the ever-popular Literary Lunch will take place at Boston Spa Methodist Church on Saturday July 9, 11.45am-2.30pm.

This year’s featured authors are Ainslie Hepburn with her book A Jew who defeated Nazism, and Annerose Watts and her book Blue Plate Journey.