Booking is launched for top Harrogate hotel's Coronation weekend events in fantastic setting with food, drink and more
A top Harrogate hotel is offering the public to join its luxurious Coronation celebrations next month with a big screen and champagne.
It’s now just a little more than three weeks until the coronation of Charles III at at Westminster Abbey.
Rudding Park is inviting people to book their tickets to enjoy the Coronation weekend in a beautiful and relaxed outdoors setting in Harrogate with food and drink and wonderful hospitality.
The award-winning spa hotel, golf course and resort is to celebrate both days of the royal weekend.
Its plans include:
Saturday, May 6, 10.30am
Coronation Screening & Lunch
Start the celebrations in style with a glass of champagne served at your table on the south-facing terrace at Clocktower with a fantastic view of the big screen and backdrop of Rudding Park gardens.
Following the service, lunch will be served; a tiered platter of meat, fish and vegetarian items to share, followed by traditional cream tea classics.
S unday, May 7, 7pm
Coronation Concert in the Park
Experience an outdoor live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle in the relaxed setting of Rudding Park gardens.
Your ticket includes one item of food and a bar will be available to purchase drinks.
Bring a chair, rug or blanket and relax on the lawn to soak up the atmosphere of events in Windsor. Alternatively, we have limited availability for reserved seating on the south-facing Clocktower Terrace.Limited availability so be quick to secure
your tickets
To book in advance, visit: www.ruddingparkevents.co.uk/