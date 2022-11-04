Bonfire Night is celebrated every year on a weekend - this year the weekend falls on the exact date of Guy Fawkes’ Night. Friends and families across the country gather in various locations in the UK to observe the fireworks and treat themselves to some food and hot drinks.

Each venue hosts its own event that include food and drink stalls, live music, radio shows, fireworks and a bonfire display. Some are family-friendly and pet-friendly. Despite Leeds City Council cancelling six of its public firework displays this year, many other councils and local businesses are going through with their events.

Yorkshire locals can look forward to a variety of fun-packed activities, many of which are free to attend.

Driffield Bonfire Night. (Pic credit: Pam Stanforth)

Most Popular

Bonfire Night events in Yorkshire

Family Fireworks and Bonfire at Reeth Memorial Hall

Every year the Family Fireworks Fund hosts a Bonfire Night extravaganza. This year the event is held on Saturday, November 5.

The judging of the Guys begins at 6pm and the winner will receive a prize and their Guy Fawkes will be placed on top of the bonfire which will be lit at 6.30pm. Fireworks will begin at 7pm and a barbecue will be available throughout the event.

Admission is free.

Sandburn Hall Bonfire Night

An exciting evening of fireworks and fun activities will be held at Sandburn Hall in Flaxton, York on Friday, November 4.

The event will include food and drink stalls, face painting, fireworks, a bonfire and hot food vendors.

Gates will open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the firework displays will start at 7.30pm.

Filey Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

The event will take place at West Avenue, Filey, on Saturday, November 5.

The Bonfire will be lit at 6pm, whilst the fireworks will start at 7pm.

Admission is free.

Bonfire Night at High Farm

High Farm on Farrar Lane in Leeds will be hosting Bonfire Night on Saturday, November 5; food will be available from 5.30pm followed by the fireworks at 6.15pm.

At this family-friendly event, there will be a funfair, a raffle, BBQ, food and drink stalls and parking.

No tickets are required.

Bonfire Night Firework Display in Pontefract

The Rustic Arms Annual Fireworks Display and Band Night returns to Pontefract this year on Saturday, November 5.

The event starts at 6pm, a Pink tribute act will perform at 6.30pm and a Madchester Experience Band performance will start at 9pm.

The fireworks display will begin at 8.30pm, food will be available in the beer garden and there will be two bars open on the night of the event.

Mirfield Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

This event will take place at Mirfield Showground and will be hosted by organisers Mirfield and District Round Table, which includes John Proctor Funfairs, however, the funfair rides are not included in the price of entry tickets.

The family-friendly event is organised annually to raise money for local charities and good causes. The event consists of a funfair with food and drink stalls (with the exception of alcohol), a large bonfire and a 15-minute fireworks display.

Gates and funfair will open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks will start at 7pm.

Bedale Bonfire and Fireworks

The Bedale Bonfire and Fireworks Display will be taking place on Saturday and is located in historic Bedale Park with an overview of Bedale Hall.

The fireworks display will be set to music and many people of all ages can enjoy contributing to the event by using their own torches and lights which are available on the night.

The event is free for all, unless some people would like to donate to volunteer stewards. Gates will be open at 5.15pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and fireworks will start at 7pm for around 20 minutes. The event closes at 8.45pm.

For public safety and animal welfare, the event does not allow dogs or other animals, unless they are assistant dogs. Parking is available on the Market Place and in both the town’s car parks, with overflow parking at BASA and the Camping and Caravanning Park.

Penistone Community Bonfire

The event will be held at Penistone Show Ground in Sheffield and is organised by Peniston Round Table.

Gates will open from 6pm, bonfire lighting will start at 7pm, firework display will start at 7.30pm, hot food and drinks will be available and toilet facilities will be newly available this year.

Bonfire Night - Helperby and Brafferton

Whilst this is a free event, donations are welcome and the event will be taking place in Helperby and Brafferton Village Green on Saturday.

It is free and is a great event for all families.

You can bring your own replica of Guy Fawkes to the event for a competition which will start at 5.45pm and end at 6pm.

The judging process will start at 6.15pm, lighting of the bonfire will begin at 6.30pm and the firework display will start at 7pm and end at 7.15pm.

Notton Bonfire and Firework Display

After two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Notton Bonfire and Firework Display will be returning to the village on Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the firework display starts at 8pm.

Bonfire Night at the King William

The King William Inn will be hosting a Bonfire Night event on Saturday in Scaftworth, Doncaster, which will start at 5pm.

Tickets cost £20 and there will be live music from 6pm, fireworks at 8pm, face painting, an outdoor bar and hot food and drinks.

Hooton Lodge Bonfire Extravaganza

The event will be held at Hooton Roberts on Kilnhurst Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham on Saturday from 4pm to 11pm.

It will include live music, food and drinks, a massive funfair and parking which cost £2.

Bonfire Night 2022 in Harrogate

The Stray Bonfire is back in Harrogate and will take place on Saturday. It will be held opposite Oatlands Drive, near to St Aidans School.

Entertainment will include a funfair, stage performers, fire dancers and live music which will start at 4pm.

Fireworks will start at 7.30pm and the event is free.

Bonfire Spectacular at Cannon Hall Farm

This popular event returns on Sunday, November 6 this year at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, with lots of fun activities in store.

You can visit the animals, explore the playgrounds and meet the exotic reptiles in the reptile house. The family-friendly event respects its animals by using special quieter fireworks set to music.

The bonfire will be lit at 4.30pm and the fireworks will start at 6pm.

Bonfire Weekend at Thornton Hall

The event will take place on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 11pm at Thornton Hall Country Park near Skipton.

It will include a new firework and light show through the decades set to music, a huge bonfire, children’s entertainment, street theatre, a live band, food and drinks and an exclusive VIP area which consists of a soft play area.

Pocklington Bonfire Night

This Bonfire event takes place at West Green, next to Pocklington School on Saturday, November 5 and gates will open at 5.30pm.

The Bonfire will be lit at 6pm, fireworks will start at 6.45pm and tickets cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for 12 to 17 year olds and under 12s can enter for free.

Driffield Firework Spectacular

This event will take place at Driffield Showground on Saturday, November 5 and the gates will open at 4.30pm.

New features for this event are an increased duration of the fireworks display, a traditional funfair with children’s rides and a ‘Food Village’ where local providers will bring in their unique selections of food, including a choice of sweet and savoury options as well as hot and cold beverages.

Bonfire Night at The Merry Lads

The event will take place at The Merry Lads in Sheffield on Saturday, November 5.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, fireworks will start at 7.30pm, there will be a live band after the fireworks display as well as a BBQ, food stalls, candyfloss, sweets, cakes and even balloon modelling.