Blazing energy of teenage punk rock trio from York is coming to Knaresborough this weekend

A hotly-tipped teenage pop punk band are to play a headline show in Knaresborough this weekend

Rising pop punk band Vagabond are made up of three members – Olly Lee, Fin Walker, and Chris Barnard – and have already made serious waves since forming in York in November 2023 aged just 14.

The three-piece, who burst onto the scene with a mission to revive the raw, unfiltered sound of pop punk, have already proven their credentials with standout performances at legendary venues including The Cavern Club in Liverpool, The New Adelphi, Hull and hometown favourites The York Vaults, and the Fulford Arms.

Drawing influences from punk legends The Sex Pistols and Green Day through to modern disruptors like The Chats and The Molotovs, with touches of Blink 182 and The Wombats, Vagabond have created a sound that bridges classic punk attitude with contemporary edge.

Rising pop punk band Vagabond are coming to Knaresborough Park Place Social Club on Saturday, October 4. (Picture contributed)

Vagabond’s rapid ascent reached a major peak when they claimed victory in the Jorvik Radio Battle of The Bands competition, earning them the coveted opening slot at Mothership Festival in June.

Now they are bringing their exciting sounds - and songs from their new EP - to Knaresborough Park Place Social Club this Saturday.

"We've poured everything into this EP," said the band.

"Every track represents those countless hours we've spent in the rehearsal rooms, trying to capture our energy and passion.

"We can't wait for people to hear what we've been working on."

The five-track EP, with tracks including Run, Saville and Can’t Get Away, showcases Vagabond's evolution from those early jam sessions into a tight, formidable unit ready to take their explosive live show to bigger stages across Yorkshire and beyond.

The band attribute their swift progress to endless hours of rehearsal, live shows, busking and what they say is an “unwavering dedication to creating high-energy music”.

This ambitious band is actively seeking gig and support opportunities throughout Yorkshire.

Vagabond live at Knaresborough Park Place Social Club this Saturday, October 4: doors open at 7pm and entry is free

Follow Vagabond at: https://www.instagram.com/vagabond.321/

Stream the new EP now on all platforms, including: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4bdOom5fRimwszocItXymk