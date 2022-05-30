Bishop Monkton celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The celebrations of the monarch’s reign starts with a community concert on Wednesday June 1, of the music of the past 70 years.

A spokesman said: “This will be performed by a choir which has grown out of the Zoom Singing for Fun Group which developed during the pandemic.”

Other highlights include a street party and fancy dress parade led by the village Queen on Sunday 5, down the Main Street, for which more than 450 people (over the half the population of the village) have signed up to reserve tables.

A time capsule will be buried on Monday June 6 by schoolchildren from the village primary school with objects representing 2022 chosen by the pupils.

A Hog Roast (Saturday 4) complete with miniature table top pig racing and duck racing in the beck

A trail round the village of an estimated 50 homes where people will have decorated their gardens and the outside of their homes in a Jubilee theme.