Bespoked UK Handmade Bicycle Show set for Harrogate this weekend

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of Bespoked and the organisers behind the event are looking forward to celebrating a decade of gathering the world's best handcrafted bicycles and their makers together under one roof.

At the show, most of the bikes on display will have been commissioned by individuals, and are the result of a partnership between customer and maker.

As well as classically beautiful bikes built for the road, track, mountains and town, you can expect to see the unexpected; from ground breaking designs to alternative visions from people who think outside the box.

There will also be handmade cycling accessories, components, apparel, footwear, art and literature on show.

Since its premier in 2011, Bespoked has always attracted the best bespoke bicycle making talent in the world and 2021 is no different.

Showcasing their work for the first time in the United Kingdom will be Italian custom bicycle makers Cybro Industries, fresh from winning their Euro Bike award last month.

Continental Tyres, Maison Tamboite Paris, Twmpa Cycles, Columbus and Barbastelle are just a few of the exhibitors attending the show.

Visit https://www.bespoked.cc/2019-a-c.html for a full list of attendees.

Phil Taylor, organiser of the event, said: "We started Bespoked to celebrate the work of independent frame builders and the winder cycling community but it has been amazing to witness how interest has grown over the years.

"We're proud to have been part of creating a new culture for handmade bikes and help connect pioneering builders with adventurous riders.

"For us the show is a tribute to the passion of our exhibitors about what they design and make.

"Everyone who visits Bespoked #10 has the chance to encounter the bicycle of their dreams."