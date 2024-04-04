Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news: Voces Seraphorum to hold fundraising concert of choral music at St Michael's Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: All Age Service at 11.15am on Sunday April 7. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

HARROGATE SPA TOWN UKES: Are proud to support their charity partner, Saint Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice. They will be back at the Victoria Centre on Saturday April 6, and again on Saturday April 27, playing from 2pm to 3pm. So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity.

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday April 16 from 10am to 12noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

COST OF LIVING SUPPORT: If you’re on a low income you might be able to get a discount on your council tax bill. If you meet the criteria, the council tax reduction scheme can give you a percentage reduction of between 25 and 100 per cent depending on your weekly income and circumstances. Council tax reduction is available to single people, families, couples, working people, retired people, those who are unemployed and anyone on a low income. Find out more about the council tax reduction scheme and apply online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/council-tax-reduction-scheme.

YOUR FUNERAL WISHES: Saint Michael's Hospice has put together a free planning pack containing information, questions to reflect on and chat about with friends and family, and a resource to compile your own wish-list of what you want from your funeral. Not everyone wants a funeral and finds this subject difficult to discuss. If this is the case, this funeral wishes pack can be used to ensure these wishes are also considered (saintmichaelshospice.org/how-we-help/funeral-wishes/).

NECA YORKSHIRE AND HUMBER: Free, confidential and specialist support in Harrogate and the surrounding areas for anyone adversely affected by gambling-related harms, either their own or a loved one’s (hadca.org.uk/directory-organisation20020).

HARROGATE YORSEXUAL HEALTH CENTRE: Trial Walk In and Wait Clinic on Tuesdays from 4pm – 6pm at Heatherdene, Lancaster Park Road, HG2 7SX. Services includes STI testing and treatment, contraception, emergency contraception, free condoms, HIV testing, PrEP and PEP. This (yorsexualhealth.org.uk/clinics/heatherdene) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES WITH HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS MEALS ON WHEELS: Do you have a caring and bubbly personality, a full UK driving licence and use of your own vehicle? If you can spare just one lunch time per week or every other week you could become a Food Angel with Harrogate Neighbours, delivering nutritious meals to vulnerable or socially isolated elderly people in the community around Harrogate and Knaresborough. You’ll be providing much needed social contact and be trained to spot potential safety hazards and check on well-being so any concerns can be passed on (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/19027).

GET IN TOUCH: If you have something you would like to include in the Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news, please contact me at [email protected].