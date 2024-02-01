Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news: Singing course, quiz night and Pancake Day plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: All Age Service at 11.15am on Sunday, February 4. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

SHARE YOUR VIEWS – LOCAL NATURE RECOVERY: Residents are being encouraged to share their views about the area’s nature to help to shape and protect its assets for future generations. The strategy will identify locations to improve nature and provide other benefits, such as capturing carbon from the atmosphere, flood regulation and access to nature-rich spaces where this is most needed for health and well-being. This (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2023/share-your-views) should throw up the longer link on which to click. The closing date is Monday, February 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALL A BOARD SCRABBLE GROUP: On Wednesdays, from 10.30am – 12pm at Harrogate Library. A small and friendly group where you can extend your knowledge of the rules and strategy of Scrabble, or learn from scratch if you have never played before. No charge and no need to book, and go along as little or as often as you wish.

Most Popular

Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are running a four-week course, starting on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday, February 6 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

ST MICHAEL'S PANCAKE DAY: Shrove Tuesday pancakes, with a choice of fillings, at Beckwithshaw Village Hall from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday, February 13 – adults £5 and children £2.

LEARN TO SING: Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are running a four-week course, starting on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB (entrance next to Primark). You will learn in a friendly and informal setting. You do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome. There will be a Charity Concert (on March 14 at Oatlands Community Centre) to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and to entertain family, friends and the local community. The total cost of the course, concert and materials is £10. Contact [email protected] to book your place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIPS FOR COPING WITH SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, with the symptoms usually being mainly present during the winter. These symptoms include low mood, a lack of energy, a loss of pleasure in activities you would normally enjoy, and feelings of irritability. This (youngminds.org.uk/young-person/blog/tips) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

RENEW HG1: A community space at Harrogate Baptist Church, designed to promote emotional and mental well-being. There is a free open session for adults (aged over 18) currently held on Mondays from 10.30am to 12pm at the Baptist Church community centre (Marlborough Road entrance, HG1 5RD) with a warm welcome for those seeking regular friendly interactions, often supporting those who are lonely and anxious (renewhg1.org.uk/adults).