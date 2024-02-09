Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news: Shrove Tuesday pancakes at St Michael's Church and quiz night at village hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Holy Communion Service at 11.15am on Sunday, February 11. On Ash Wednesday, Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes at 10.30am on Wednesday, February 14. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

THE BEREAVEMENT JOURNEY: Series of 7 sessions of films and discussion for anyone bereaved. Takes place on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 9pm, starting on February 12 at St Peter's Church, HG1 1RW. Website (thebereavementjourney.com); email [email protected] or phone 07425 161425.

ST MICHAEL'S PANCAKE DAY: Don't forget! Shrove Tuesday pancakes, with a choice of fillings, at Beckwithshaw Village Hall from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday, February 13 – adults £5 and children £2.

CANAL AND RIVER TRUST WELCOME SESSIONS: Get an insight in to the range of activities volunteers can get involved with, whatever their skillset or experience. From leading walks, getting involved with site improvements, gardening, lock keeping, wildlife surveys, litter picks, engineering and more. On February 15 and March 16 near Ripon Racecourse Marina Car Park. This (eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcome-session-ripon) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: “Pictorial Perfection – Gabrielle Ray and the Art of the Theatre Postcard” is on Monday, February 19. The Edwardian era saw the new fashion in picture postcards elevated to an art form in its own right. Guest speaker, Richard Burnip, looks at the golden age of postcards through the medium of one of the most photographed women of her day, the actress and dancer Miss Gabrielle Ray. The lecture at 7.30pm will be via Zoom, either at home or in the hall (Christ Church Centre on the Stray). Check the website for further details (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email [email protected].

INSIGHT – THE PUBLIC'S VIEW OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE: This Healthwatch North Yorkshire report looks at experiences of NHS dentistry, hospital care, social care, mental health services and GP practices – and the effect this is having on people. To throw up the longer link on which to click, try (healthwatchnorthyorkshire.co.uk/report/2024-01-24).

“PITCH POSITIVE” MEN'S HEALTH FOOTBALL SESSIONS: One of a number of sessions provided by Harrogate Town AFC (htafccommunity.co.uk/programmes). Free, fun drop-in sessions for adults aged 18-plus of all abilities who want to engage in positive activity to support their physical and mental wellbeing. 60 minutes of football activities, 30 minutes of refreshments and lifestyle conversation. Held on Tuesdays 7-8.30pm at Rossett High School. For more information contact [email protected].

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday, February 20 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

HARROGATE DISTRICT OF SANCTUARY: Would you like to support refugee families living in the Harrogate district? Do you have patience, sympathy and common sense? You could become a Harrogate District of Sanctuary volunteer, befriending families or supporting with social functions and visits (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/19862).